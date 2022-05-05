A Lotto Winner From BC Discovered She Was A Millionaire & Said It 'Still Doesn't Feel Real'
She was having her morning cofee when she found out!
A lotto winner in B.C. was sipping her morning coffee when she discovered that she was suddenly a millionaire, thanks to a big lottery win.
It was routine for Lindalie Dansereau to check her lotto ticket numbers while enjoying her coffee, and this time she was shocked after winning $1-million from the April 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Dansereau lives in Summerland, B.C. and bought her winning ticket from the IGA on Prairie Valley Rd. She was at home when she found out the exciting news though.
"I had set the ticket aside and checked it while having coffee one morning," Dansereau said.
She added that she was so "stunned" that she actually had to read the lottery numbers twice, to make sure it was true.
The first person Dansereau wanted to tell about the big win was her husband — who was also super excited of course.
Before getting excited though, he actually thought it was a late April Fools joke. After telling her husband, she called her kids next to tell them about the news, too.
Even after sharing with everyone that she had won, Dansereau said that she still hasn't let it sink in quite yet.
"It still doesn’t feel real. I’m still stunned," she said.
Luckily, she has been able to think of some great ways to put her new money to use, despite the shock. She is going to generously share her money with her husband and kids — and also has some plans to travel.
She added that she's super excited to take retirement to a whole new level.
"I can really enjoy retirement now,” she said.