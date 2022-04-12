A Bus Driver From BC Won $18.7 Million On The Lotto & Said 'It's A Dream Come True'
He's driving off into the sunset with his winnings!
A bus driver from B.C. can finally retire after scooping an incredible $18.7 million on the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Nang (Paul) Trinh, from Surrey, is driving off into the sunset with the huge sum of money after he matched all six numbers from the April 6 draw.
The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 draw were 2, 8, 9, 16, 39, and 49.
Describing the moment he found out as "a dream come true", Trinh said, "I always thought about it, but never thought I would win."
He was hosting a family dinner when he decided to check his lottery ticket, he told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.
His parents and siblings were in the same room when he heard the 'you'e a winner' music on the BCLC Lotto app.
"I noticed there were a lot of zeros, so I asked my dad how much the jackpot was," Trinh recalled. "He said it was $18.7 million. I checked it a bunch of times and then I realized I won."
There was "a lot of jumping up and down," he said.
With his new-found wealth, Trinh plans to retire early and to book vacations in Japan and China. He also wants to swap spending his time behind the wheel and replace it with more time with his children — and playing more tennis.
He plans to give some of the winnings to family members and treat them to a celebration meal.
In addition to Trinh's win, a ticket purchased in the Penticton region won the $1 million Guaranteed Prize draw and a ticket purchased in Langley matched five out of six numbers plus the bonus to win more than $58,000.