Lotto Max Winner From BC 'Had To Do A Double Take' & His Wife Didn't Believe Him

He has big plans for the money!

Western Canada Editor
BCLC

A Lotto Max winner from B.C. said he got a shock when he realized he had won $500,000.

Martin Munday, from Langley, said he had to check his winning ticket from the Lotto Max draw on December 17 a few extra times after seeing how much money he had won.

He bought his winning Lotto Max ticket from the Brookswood Chevron and chose to take part in the Extra option of the draw.

After he scanned his ticket via the Lotto app, he said: "My first thought was I have to call my wife! I could not believe it."

He told B.C. Lottery Corporation that when he told his wife, she thought it was a joke and didn't believe his life-changing news at first.

"Once she knew I wasn’t, she got very excited. She went to work that day – I don’t think I would have been able to," he recalled.

He plans to spend some of his winnings on his car and then a dinner celebrating with family once everyone feels comfortable doing a large gathering again.

Munday said they will likely invest the rest into their future.

Lottery winners across B.C. won an incredible $891 million in 2021. The province's biggest winner was Christine Lauzon, from Burnaby, who won $70 million on a Lotto Max draw in September, even though she only went to the shop to buy peanuts.

