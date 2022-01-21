Trending Tags

A Lottery Winner In BC Has A Skip In Her Step After Landing The $75K Prize In Quality Foods

It was an "unbelievable" win!

Vancouver Staff Writer
BCLC | Handout

A lotto winner in B.C. has a skip in her step after a big win!

The very lucky winner, Shirley Burke, won $75,000 from a BC/49 ticket. She is from Comox B.C. and purchased the winning ticket from a grocery store — Quality Foods on Guthrie Rd.

This store must have been extra lucky because she was right there when she found out that she won the incredible prize!

"I found out I won and couldn’t believe it," she said in a press release from BCLC.

After winning such a large amount of money, she said that her first thought was: "What am I going to do with this win?”

Who can blame her? Being $75,000 richer all of a sudden must be a huge shock for anyone! Choosing what to spend your winnings on would be tough at first.

She has told BCLC that she still hasn't really decided about what to do with the prize money yet. Although — she does plan on investing some of the winnings!

When asked how it felt to win the money, Burke said that it was "unbelievable."

After a win like that, it's safe to say that we would all have a skip in our step!

The luck in B.C. is strong, with multiple winners across the province taking home some big sums recently.

On December 15, 2021, a woman in B.C. won the Lotto Max draw with an astonishing $1 million winning on a free play. A few days after on December 17, 2021, a BC man won a $500,000 prize in the Lotto Max draw.

Who knows — you could be next!

