Lottery Winner From Alberta Said She Can Now Move Out Of Her Mobile Home Into A New House

"I couldn't believe it!"

Western Canada Editor
WCLC

A lottery winner from Alberta said she is planning to move out of her mobile home and purchase a new house.

Tina Coutts landed the $1 million prize scratching her 200X MULTIPLIER ZING ticket that she bought from the Shell gas station in Morinville, just north of Edmonton.

She told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation: "I was shocked...My first thoughts were: ‘What?! What do I do next?! What?!’” “I couldn't believe it!"

Coutts plans to spend her lottery winnings on a couple of big projects.

She said: "I'm going to buy a new house...I live in a mobile home right now, so my plan is to fix it up, move out and use it as a rental property.”

Coutts said that once her real estate plans are in motion, she is going to use her lottery winnings on a vacation when it's safe to travel.

She added: "I think it would be cool to take a holiday in the Bahamas!”

Coutts, who also plans to share some of her winnings with her family, is the fourth Albertan to take home a lottery prize of $1 million or more since the start of 2021.

In neighbouring B.C., one man is also using his $179, 218 win to move, too.

Peter Jones, who currently lives in Greenwood, won on the Lotto Max draw on November 19 last year and said that he would use the funds to move closer to his family, who are in Victoria.

