Lotto Jackpot Winner Forgot His Glasses So A Girl At The Gas Station Told Him He'd Won $10M
He's using the winnings to go to the Super Bowl. 🏈
A football fan in West Vancouver just scored the touchdown of a lifetime by winning the $10.2 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Gary Muchula got his ticket from London Drugs at Park Royal but didn't realize that he'd won as he couldn't see the winning lottery ticket numbers.
"I didn't have my glasses and I thought, 'that can't be right,'" he said.
He told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation that he was so baffled that he even went and checked with the girl working at the counter.
He said told his partner about the win first, asking her to take a seat for the big news.
He said he's planning to attend "the biggest football game of the year in February" and will put a part of his prize towards a Christmas vacation in Barbados.
October has also seen another B.C. player win a Lotto 6/49 jackpot and one who won the Lotto Max jackpot.