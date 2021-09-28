This BC Couple Is $645K Richer & Burst Out Laughing At Their Lotto Win
Maybe not the reaction we would have had?
A couple from Saanichton, B.C. couldn't help but laugh at their recent lotto win.
According to a September 27 news release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Joseph Horne was at home when he won $645,000 off of a Set for Life ticket.
"I started scratching and recall thinking it was teasing me with all doubles," Horne explained to the BCLC. "I got to the sixth game, took a breather… held my breath, and that's when I got three matches!"
His wife Sheila Thomas was also home at the time and noticed her husband on his knees laughing.
"He said there were three matches and I said 'no way,'" Thomas explained. "I used my BCLC Lotto! app to check it, heard the winning music, and ran upstairs to tell my mom while screaming 'We are set for life,'" Thomas told the BCLC.
According to the BCLC, Horne works as a landscaper and plans to purchase a lawnmower for work with some of his prize money as well as build a lacrosse box in the area. As for his wife, Thomas said she was looking forward to getting a bigger car.
The couple purchased the ticket from Royal Oak Country Grocer.