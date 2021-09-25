Trending Tags

The Lotto Max Jackpot Is The Highest It Can Be & More Than Just The $70M Is Up For Grabs

Will you be buying a ticket?

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Another big Lotto Max jackpot is being offered in Canada and there's more money to be won than just the $70 million.

There was no winning ticket sold for the draw on September 24, either for the jackpot or the Maxmillions, so the amount of cash that's up for grabs has gone up.

The Lotto Max draw on September 28 will have a jackpot of $70 million along with 13 Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each. That works out to a total prize pool of $83 million.

For anybody who wants to try their luck at winning the $70 million or the $1 million prizes, tickets for this draw will be sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on September 28.

If the jackpot isn't won, the total prize pool will continue to get bigger, with more Maxmillions added since the grand prize is the highest it can get. In that case, we could be in for a repeat of what happened in June, when the total reached a record-breaking $140 million!

