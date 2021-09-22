Trending Tags

The Lotto Max Jackpot Just Got Higher Again & $70 Million Is On The Horizon

But winning Friday's $65 million would definitely be a game-changer.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Buckle up folks, we could be in for another wild ride because the Lotto Max jackpot has gotten bigger once again and it's so close to $70 million.

For the draw on September 24, the jackpot is now $65 million after nobody won the grand prize on September 21 which was $60 million.

There are also eight Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each up for grabs with this draw as well. That makes the total prize pool $73 million.

Back in June, the Lotto Max jackpot was at $70 million for weeks and the prize pool just kept getting bigger to the point where the Maxmillions reached $70 million as well.

The last two jackpots weren't won and the grand prize went up by $5 million each time, so if nobody buys a winning ticket on September 24, it could reach $70 million once again and restart the massive money saga.

