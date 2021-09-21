This BC Woman Just Won A $500K Lotto Prize After Losing Everything In A House Fire
"I was in complete shock."
A British Columbia woman is able to rebuild her life following a major lotto win.
According to a news release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) on Monday, September 20, Surrey native Darlene Tough won a $500,000 prize from a Daily Grand ticket.
"I was in complete shock and holding back all my tears," Tough told BCLC.
Tough found out she won $25,000 a year for life from the August 26 draw, but instead opted for the half-million-dollar prize, for a very good reason.
According to BCLC, recently Tough and her family had a fire in their home and lost everything.
"We had found out everything in our home was a write off," said Tough in the press release. "We feel like we have to restart our lives all over again. But my husband says it starts a new chapter in our life, and this will help with that beginning."
Tough had purchased her ticket at a Walmart in New Westminister.
According to the BCLC, so far this year, lotto players in the province have cashed in on more than $6 million in winnings from Daily Grind tickets alone.