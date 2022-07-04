Pearson Airport Had Over 2K Flights Cancelled & Almost 15K Arrivals Were Delayed In June
Nearly half of all the arriving flights last month were delayed.
Flying in or out of Toronto Pearson Airport has been a headache for some travellers as they jet off for their vacations, or, at least try to if their flight wasn't cancelled or delayed.
FlightAware, a digital aviation company that tracks flights from all over the world, shared with Narcity its data on how many trips were delayed or cancelled out of Pearson Airport this past June.
According to their findings, 2,302 flights were cancelled last month, and 14,748 were delayed coming into the airport. Their data also showed that back in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted travel, fewer than 600 trips were cancelled. On June 26 the airport had the highest number of flight cancellations for the month with a grand total of 140 trips cancelled that day.
Out of all of the arriving flights that were scheduled last month, almost 50% were delayed for an average time of 58 minutes. In 2019, less than a quarter of all the scheduled June arrivals were delayed for an average of just over 40 minutes behind.
Those with travel plans this summer might want to prepare themselves for even more cancelled flights, too.
On June 30, Air Canada announced that it will be cancelling a bunch of its flights this summer due to the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Now, after more than two years, global travel is resurgent, and people are returning to flying at a rate never seen in our industry," president and CEO of the airline, Michael Rousseau, said in a statement sent to passengers last week. "The surge in travel has created unprecedented and unforeseen strains on all aspects of the global aviation system."
Last week WestJet also shared that it will be running fewer flights this summer in order to bring about a "stable operation" for its travellers.
Narcity reached out to the GTAA for comment but didn't hear back before this article was published.
