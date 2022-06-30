Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Been Extended & Here's What It Means For Your Summer Vacation
Random on-arrival testing is set to return in mid-July.👇✈️
Those hoping Canada's travel restrictions would end in time for their summer vacation are likely to be disappointed, as the federal government has announced yet another extension of COVID-19 measures at the border.
On Wednesday, June 29, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed that travel restrictions in Canada will remain in place until September 30 at the earliest.
It means those travelling during the peak summer season, including July and August, must continue to follow travel-related public health measures, including using ArriveCAN to upload documentation before travelling.
Random on-arrival testing at airports will continue to be paused for fully vaccinated Canadians, but only until mid-July. The plan is for these tests to move from airports to specific test provider locations, like pharmacies.
So, if you're travelling after mid-July, you may be asked to take an on-arrival COVID-19 test.
Those crossing the land border between Canada and the U.S. will continue to be randomly tested for COVID-19.
The feds say this remains an "important tool" in Canada's surveillance of COVID-19 and has been "essential" to slowing the spread of the virus.
While — as of June 20 — Canada's vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound travel has ended, foreign visitors are still required to provide proof of vaccination.
All passengers, including Canadians, who are not considered fully vaccinated must continue to test on day one and day eight, as well as quarantine for two weeks post-arrival.
Everybody, unless exempt, travelling in a Canadian airport or on a Canadian flight must continue to wear face masks too.
The extension of travel restrictions in Canada is the latest in a series of additional complexities for those hoping to take a trip abroad this summer.
Passport offices in Canada have seen major delays and backlogs, with lines that are several hours long. Airports have also seen significant delays, with chaotic scenes at security checkpoints, baggage carousels and more.
What's more, Air Canada recently confirmed that it would be slashing its summer flights due to "unprecedented and unforeseen strains on all aspects of the global aviation system."
Good luck, travellers!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.