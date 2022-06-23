The Feds Are Implementing 'Triage Measures' For Passport Lines & Here's What To Expect
They say "significant challenges remain." ✈️
The federal government has announced it will be implementing a triage system to alleviate "unacceptable" lineups, wait times and uncertainties around getting or renewing Canadian passports.
On June 23, Karina Gould, the minister of families, children and social development noted that she is "deeply concerned about the delivery of passport services to Canadians" and that improving it is a top government priority.
To deal with the "unprecedented situation," she says that Service Canada has added more staff, streamlined procedures as well as increased processing capacity.
\u201cI am deeply concerned about the delivery of passport services and share the frustration of Canadians.\n\nLineups, waits & uncertainty are unacceptable. We are working hard to fix this. No option to improve service will be left on the table.\n\nMy statement \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/zC6pGEzYzp\u201d— Karina Gould (@Karina Gould) 1656005270
"However, significant challenges remain," Gould said. "I have directed that Service Canada continue to do more, and it is now implementing measures to make waits at specialized passport sites more predictable and manageable."
To do this, "triage measures" are being implemented for passport services in urban centres where large crowds tend to form.
More managers and executives will help out in the early mornings at specialized passport sites to assist and talk to people in line and assess their situation.
The system was implemented in Montreal earlier this week before being brought to Toronto. Starting on June 27, Vancouver and other cities across the country will be using it.
“While the triage methods vary from location to location based on the circumstances, staff will be focused on clear communication to clients, prioritizing service to those with urgent travel needs within the following 24 to 48 hours," the minister shared.
Additionally, people with longer-term travel plans will be directed to the best service option to make sure their travel isn't interfered with.
"This includes making better use of the network of over 300 Service Canada sites and ensuring all centres have the staff, technology and processing capacity to offer by-appointment passport service to clients with less urgent situations, who have been redirected to them through the triage process," Gould said.
Earlier in the month, officials added the approximate wait times at passport offices online so people can know what they're getting into before they're surprised with a lengthy line.
