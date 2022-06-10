Canada Is Getting Rid Of Random Testing For Vaccinated Travellers & More Changes Are Coming Too
Soon, testing for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers won't be done in airports.
A new change to Canada travel restrictions means that random testing for vaccinated travellers is ending and other changes are coming soon too.
On June 10, the federal government announced that mandatory randomized testing will be temporarily suspended at all airports in Canada for a limited time to help ease delays for air travellers.
Vaccinated people entering the country by plane won't be subjected to random tests at airports from Saturday, June 11 to Thursday, June 30.
Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to get tested for COVID-19 on-site, the government noted.
Another change to Canada's travel rules is that all testing will be performed off-site instead of in airports.
That includes the random testing for vaccinated travellers and testing of all unvaccinated travellers, and it will come into effect on July 1.
The federal government is reminding travellers that using ArriveCAN before entering the country "helps remove unnecessary delays."
To help reduce wait times at airports, the government has introduced measures already including continuing to hire screening officers and adding kiosks at Toronto Pearson International Airport customs areas.
Previously, it was announced that on-arrival mandatory random testing would be removed for international to domestic connections.
Also, airport and airline schedules are being tweaked so that they can accommodate peak travel times.
"We recognize that there is still work to be done, particularly for international arrivals at our largest airports, and we will continue to work with all orders of governments and partners to reduce the delays in the travel system," officials said.
