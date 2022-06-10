Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada travel restrictions

Canada Is Getting Rid Of Random Testing For Vaccinated Travellers & More Changes Are Coming Too

Soon, testing for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers won't be done in airports.

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Travellers at the Vancouver International Airport.

Travellers at the Vancouver International Airport.

@yvrairport | Instagram

A new change to Canada travel restrictions means that random testing for vaccinated travellers is ending and other changes are coming soon too.

On June 10, the federal government announced that mandatory randomized testing will be temporarily suspended at all airports in Canada for a limited time to help ease delays for air travellers.

Vaccinated people entering the country by plane won't be subjected to random tests at airports from Saturday, June 11 to Thursday, June 30.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to get tested for COVID-19 on-site, the government noted.

Another change to Canada's travel rules is that all testing will be performed off-site instead of in airports.

That includes the random testing for vaccinated travellers and testing of all unvaccinated travellers, and it will come into effect on July 1.

The federal government is reminding travellers that using ArriveCAN before entering the country "helps remove unnecessary delays."

To help reduce wait times at airports, the government has introduced measures already including continuing to hire screening officers and adding kiosks at Toronto Pearson International Airport customs areas.

Previously, it was announced that on-arrival mandatory random testing would be removed for international to domestic connections.

Also, airport and airline schedules are being tweaked so that they can accommodate peak travel times.

"We recognize that there is still work to be done, particularly for international arrivals at our largest airports, and we will continue to work with all orders of governments and partners to reduce the delays in the travel system," officials said.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...