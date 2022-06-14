NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada travel restrictions

MP Apologizes For Saying 'F*ck You' To A Canadian In A DM About Canada's Travel Restrictions

Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden said he let his emotions get the better of him.

Trending Senior Staff Writer
Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden in Justin Trudeau's office. Right: Travellers at the airport in Winnipeg.

Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden in Justin Trudeau's office. Right: Travellers at the airport in Winnipeg.

@avankoeverden | Instagram, @ywgairport | Instagram

Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden has apologized for dropping an f-bomb when talking about Canada's travel restrictions with a Canadian living abroad.

Kate Faith, a teacher from Ontario who now lives in New Zealand, told CBC News that she wrote to every Liberal and NDP MP about her frustration with how long Canada's vaccine mandate for travel has lasted but nobody replied.

Then, she started messaging MPs on Instagram and van Koeverden was the one who responded.

Faith asked the Liberal MP why vaccine mandates are still in place and suggested it's because of "corruption and MPs who won't do what's right."

"Well you sound a lot smarter than the epidemiologists I speak with. Sorry I responded," van Koeverden said, according to CBC News.

Faith told him that she had COVID-19 two months ago and asked why she isn't allowed to fly.

"Not here to inform you Kate, later," he said.

She then asked van Koeverden to give evidence in support of vaccine mandates and called the MP "a disgrace of a Canadian."

"F*ck you," he replied.

Faith told CBC News that she is unvaccinated because she was worried she might have a reaction and claimed she can't visit her family in Canada because of her decision.

On June 13, van Koeverden posted a statement on Twitter and apologized for what happened.

"Last week I let my emotions get the better of me and I responded in an unacceptable way to a direct message, and I regret that. I want to apologize to the person I offended with the message, and anyone else I've let down," he said.

The former Olympian also mentioned that he will "work to be more patient" and conduct himself with what he called "the high standard people expect from their elected representatives."

Canadian citizens and permanent residents can enter the country even if they're not fully vaccinated and foreign nationals who aren't fully vaccinated and want to come to Canada for casual visits or tourism won't be granted entry.

The federal government is set to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on federally operated planes and trains, and for international travel out of Canada.

However, foreign nationals coming into Canada will still be required to be fully vaccinated.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...