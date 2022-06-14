MP Apologizes For Saying 'F*ck You' To A Canadian In A DM About Canada's Travel Restrictions
Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden said he let his emotions get the better of him.
Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden has apologized for dropping an f-bomb when talking about Canada's travel restrictions with a Canadian living abroad.
Kate Faith, a teacher from Ontario who now lives in New Zealand, told CBC News that she wrote to every Liberal and NDP MP about her frustration with how long Canada's vaccine mandate for travel has lasted but nobody replied.
Then, she started messaging MPs on Instagram and van Koeverden was the one who responded.
Faith asked the Liberal MP why vaccine mandates are still in place and suggested it's because of "corruption and MPs who won't do what's right."
"Well you sound a lot smarter than the epidemiologists I speak with. Sorry I responded," van Koeverden said, according to CBC News.
Faith told him that she had COVID-19 two months ago and asked why she isn't allowed to fly.
"Not here to inform you Kate, later," he said.
She then asked van Koeverden to give evidence in support of vaccine mandates and called the MP "a disgrace of a Canadian."
"F*ck you," he replied.
Faith told CBC News that she is unvaccinated because she was worried she might have a reaction and claimed she can't visit her family in Canada because of her decision.
On June 13, van Koeverden posted a statement on Twitter and apologized for what happened.
"Last week I let my emotions get the better of me and I responded in an unacceptable way to a direct message, and I regret that. I want to apologize to the person I offended with the message, and anyone else I've let down," he said.
The former Olympian also mentioned that he will "work to be more patient" and conduct himself with what he called "the high standard people expect from their elected representatives."
Canadian citizens and permanent residents can enter the country even if they're not fully vaccinated and foreign nationals who aren't fully vaccinated and want to come to Canada for casual visits or tourism won't be granted entry.
The federal government is set to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on federally operated planes and trains, and for international travel out of Canada.
However, foreign nationals coming into Canada will still be required to be fully vaccinated.
