Ontario Lottery Winner Scores $7M & Is Using The Money To Buy Homes For His Kids
"I want to buy real estate for my children."
A wholesome plan to rescue his children from the housing market has put this Ontario lottery winner in the running for father of the year.
According to OLG, Mississauga resident Julian Richards won a spectacular $7,102,956.40 after winning LOTTO 6/49 top prize in the January 29, 2022 draw.
Richards, a machine operator, has been playing the lottery ever since he was legal age. "I play twice a week. I discovered this win while at the store checking my tickets. I was shocked!" he gushed while collecting his fortune at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
A true family man, Julian also revealed that his first thoughts after winning were of his children.
"I told them in person. They are so happy for me and told me I am deserving of this prize. It made me feel good to hear them say that," he smiled.
As if that wasn't tear-jerking enough, the father and grandfather plans to share a significant portion of the winnings with his family.
"I want to buy real estate for my children so we can be close together. I want to babysit for them and watch my grandchildren grow up close to me," he said. "I will also share some of this win with my mom and take some time to travel."
If that isn't the most wholesome thing you've ever read from a lottery winner, you must know a lot of saints.
To top of it all, Richards sums the whole thing up with the simple truth. "This win will change my life."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.