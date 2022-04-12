Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Ontario Lottery Winner Scored Big For The Very First Time After Playing For Over A Decade

"I was so happy to win big."

Toronto Staff Writer
Mississauga resident Lloyd Wright holding up his cheque for $50,000.

Mississauga resident Lloyd Wright holding up his cheque for $50,000.

OLG | Handout

It's hard to keep up anything for ten years, mainly due to the fear that the efforts won't pay off in the end. However, a recent Ontario lottery winner is proving that perseverance is key.

According to OLG, Mississauga resident Lloyd Wright finally hit the big time after his Daily Keno 10 resulted in a $50,000 win during the March 8, 2022, evening draw.

Wright, who has been trying his luck at the lottery for over a decade, opened up about his big win while collecting his reward at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I play my own numbers and sometimes play Quick Picks. My favourite games are Lotto Max and Daily Keno," he remarked. "This is my first big win!"

The 46-year-old father found out about the life-changing event after checking his ticket on the OLG app.

"When Big Winner appeared, I was so excited," he gushed. "I was so happy to win big."

As for what he plans to do with the large sum, the family man revealed it won't be anything too exciting as he plans to invest his winnings.

Of course, Wright isn't the first person in the province to have reaped the benefits of constantly rolling the dice.

Bevin Boreland, a 47-year-old father from Pickering, won a whopping $100,000 playing Instant 21 after playing for almost 30 years.

So, if there is a lesson to be taught here, it would be if you want to win the lottery, you've got to be in it for the long haul.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...