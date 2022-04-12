Ontario Lottery Winner Scored Big For The Very First Time After Playing For Over A Decade
"I was so happy to win big."
It's hard to keep up anything for ten years, mainly due to the fear that the efforts won't pay off in the end. However, a recent Ontario lottery winner is proving that perseverance is key.
According to OLG, Mississauga resident Lloyd Wright finally hit the big time after his Daily Keno 10 resulted in a $50,000 win during the March 8, 2022, evening draw.
Wright, who has been trying his luck at the lottery for over a decade, opened up about his big win while collecting his reward at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I play my own numbers and sometimes play Quick Picks. My favourite games are Lotto Max and Daily Keno," he remarked. "This is my first big win!"
The 46-year-old father found out about the life-changing event after checking his ticket on the OLG app.
"When Big Winner appeared, I was so excited," he gushed. "I was so happy to win big."
As for what he plans to do with the large sum, the family man revealed it won't be anything too exciting as he plans to invest his winnings.
Of course, Wright isn't the first person in the province to have reaped the benefits of constantly rolling the dice.
Bevin Boreland, a 47-year-old father from Pickering, won a whopping $100,000 playing Instant 21 after playing for almost 30 years.
So, if there is a lesson to be taught here, it would be if you want to win the lottery, you've got to be in it for the long haul.
