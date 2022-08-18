Ontario Lottery Winner Won $1M On His First Try & Plans To Help Pay Off His Mom's Mortgage
"I feel I have a chance to live better."
Drake isn't the only Ontario millionaire paying his mama's bills.
Ontario lottery winner and Mississauga resident Nathaniel Marksman won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million from the June 3 Lotto Max Draw - and he told OLG it was his first time ever playing the lottery.
The 24-year-old toy store employee seems to have the Midas touch, and says he couldn't believe his luck when he cashed in his winning ticket.
"I thought the machine was broken while checking my ticket at the store after seeing all the zeroes. I asked the clerk for help, and he told me it wasn't broken. I was shocked and surprised, then I got in my car and cried happy tears," said Marksman.
Marksman's winning ticket was bought in Mississauga at a Shell Gas Station on Rexwood Road.
Marksman says he shared the good news with his older brother over the phone, and that his brother laughed and was "shocked" that he had won on his first try.
The young winner has big plans for his even bigger stack of money.
Marksman told OLG that he plans to use his winnings to help pay off his mother's mortgage and share it with his brother to ensure that his niece and nephew have a "safe future."
The whirlwind journey has left Marksman with new opportunities, and he said he feels like he has a "chance to live better."
If you've already used up your beginner's luck when trying to win the lottery, you may find inspiration in Stephen Dixon's recent success in consistency.
The Scarborough resident won $20 million after playing the same numbers for over three decades in the July 9 Lotto 6/49 draw.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.