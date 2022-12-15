Lottery Winners In Ontario Got Rich Off A Sports Bet & They Are Using It To Help A Hospital
"The game was a real nail biter."
Betting on sports doesn't always end in misery, despite what every movie on the subject suggests. Sometimes it's downright wholesome. Prove it? These lottery winners in Ontario already have.
According to OLG, Tatjana Tesla and Ellias Korkontzilas, friends who have been playing the lottery together for years, won a whopping $159,104 on a football bet, and they're donating some of it to charity.
"We like to play Pools during the NFL season," the two shared while collecting their winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Pools is a sports-related lotto game where players pick a sport, a card number, and which team they think will win each matchup. Each $5 wager gives you a chance to win (or share) the prize pool.
The pair also opened up about their experience with the game, which, as you can imagine, can get stressful as the match comes to a close and $100K hangs in the balance.
"The game was a real nail biter. It came down to the final minutes of the game," Tesla said. Although, Korkontzilas seemed to dodge all those nerves thanks to his sleep schedule.
"I woke up the next morning to check the ticket and it felt surreal," he gushed.
As for their plans for the winnings, both said they would use it to help their families and donate "to the hospital, a charity that is close to their hearts."
"It's a blessing," Korkontzilas added.
Although neither plans to be entirely selfless with their riches, especially since it could allow both to skip winter this year.
"We also plan to celebrate with a trip somewhere warm so we can soak up the sun," they said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.