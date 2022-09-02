An Ontario Lottery Winner Had To Go The Extra Mile To Convince His Wife It Wasn't A Joke
"She responded with, 'That's not funny.'"
An Ontario lottery winner had a hilariously tough time convincing his wife that he was actually $190,000 richer.
According to OLG, Wasaga resident Donald Rose won an impressive $192,687.60 in the July 20, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
The 58-year-old retiree revealed while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that his win resulted from playing regularly and taking advantage of every opportunity.
"This win was from a Free Play I won from a Quick Pick," he gushed.
Rose got emotional after seeing the winning ticket on his OLG App.
"When I saw Big Winner, I thought, is this real? I was happy, excited – all of the feelings!" He immediately texted a screenshot to his wife, who was less than convinced.
"She responded with, 'That's not funny.' I had to scan the ticket in front of her before she believed it!"
As for what he plans to do with his fortune, Rose says home renovations, a new truck, and some family trips are in his future.
"I have lots of fun decisions to make. This win will bring a lot of joy to my family," he concluded.
