An Ontario Lottery Winner Had To Go The Extra Mile To Convince His Wife It Wasn't A Joke

"She responded with, 'That's not funny.'"

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario lottery winner Donald Rose.

OLG

An Ontario lottery winner had a hilariously tough time convincing his wife that he was actually $190,000 richer.

According to OLG, Wasaga resident Donald Rose won an impressive $192,687.60 in the July 20, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.

The 58-year-old retiree revealed while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that his win resulted from playing regularly and taking advantage of every opportunity.

"This win was from a Free Play I won from a Quick Pick," he gushed.

Rose got emotional after seeing the winning ticket on his OLG App.

"When I saw Big Winner, I thought, is this real? I was happy, excited – all of the feelings!" He immediately texted a screenshot to his wife, who was less than convinced.

"She responded with, 'That's not funny.' I had to scan the ticket in front of her before she believed it!"

As for what he plans to do with his fortune, Rose says home renovations, a new truck, and some family trips are in his future.

"I have lots of fun decisions to make. This win will bring a lot of joy to my family," he concluded.

If you're staring at your winning lottery ticket and are thinking, "Woah, I want to be newsworthy," it's worth noting that OLG books all its in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre through its website or by calling 1-800-387-0098.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

