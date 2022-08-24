NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto max

Ontario Lottery Winners Score $1M After Playing Together For Over 40 Years

"I never thought we'd win something like this."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario lottery winners, Katherine and Albert Ng from Mississauga.

Ontario lottery winners, Katherine and Albert Ng from Mississauga.

OLG | Handout

A pair of Ontario lottery winners proved patience is indeed a virtue this summer after waiting decades for their lucky break.

According to OLG, Mississauga residents Katherine and Albert Ng won a life-changing $1 million after scoring the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the July 20, 2020, Lotto 6/49 draw.

The retired couple had been playing the game regularly for over 40 years before their big win.

Katherine says she discovered the monumental win while checking their numbers online. "When I noticed the guaranteed million numbers matched, I went to get Albert right away," she explained.

However, it took her husband a little time to process what had just happened to them.

"I couldn't believe it. It felt unreal," Albert added. "I kept wondering if someone broke into our computer to play a joke on us."

Not one to raise false alarms, Katherine admitted that even she checked the ticket repeatedly to ensure it was legit.

"I never thought we'd win something like this," she gushed.

As for what the duo plans to do with fortune, travel and investments are first on the docket.

"We'd like to see more of the world and visit family who live overseas," Albert admitted.

If you recently became a big lotto winner and want to tell your story, OLG invites you to book an in-person appointment at its Prize Centre in Toronto by calling 1-800-387-0098.

However, you need to have won at least $50,000 to qualify.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Mississauga Road in Mississauga, where the couple will never fuel up in the same way again. What a vibe.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...