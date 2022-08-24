Ontario Lottery Winners Score $1M After Playing Together For Over 40 Years
"I never thought we'd win something like this."
A pair of Ontario lottery winners proved patience is indeed a virtue this summer after waiting decades for their lucky break.
According to OLG, Mississauga residents Katherine and Albert Ng won a life-changing $1 million after scoring the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the July 20, 2020, Lotto 6/49 draw.
The retired couple had been playing the game regularly for over 40 years before their big win.
Katherine says she discovered the monumental win while checking their numbers online. "When I noticed the guaranteed million numbers matched, I went to get Albert right away," she explained.
However, it took her husband a little time to process what had just happened to them.
"I couldn't believe it. It felt unreal," Albert added. "I kept wondering if someone broke into our computer to play a joke on us."
Not one to raise false alarms, Katherine admitted that even she checked the ticket repeatedly to ensure it was legit.
"I never thought we'd win something like this," she gushed.
As for what the duo plans to do with fortune, travel and investments are first on the docket.
"We'd like to see more of the world and visit family who live overseas," Albert admitted.
The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Mississauga Road in Mississauga, where the couple will never fuel up in the same way again. What a vibe.
