Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, August 19 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot
A lot of cash is up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released so it's time to get your tickets out and check your numbers.
There is a $20 million jackpot available to be won with the Lotto Max draw on August 19!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 19
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the August 19 draw are 5, 20, 26, 33, 35, 46 and 48 with 17 as the bonus.
If you also played Encore, the winning number is 6957352.
There is no winner of the $20 million jackpot that's up for grabs because no winning ticket was sold anywhere in the country.
While you might be disappointed you didn't win, you have the chance to win even more money.
That's because the next Lotto Max draw on August 23 will have a $25 million jackpot!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 16
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 16 were 1, 2, 9, 21, 32, 33 and 43. Then, the bonus was 36.
For those who also got Encore on their tickets, that number was 4336762.
Nobody bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers so there was no winner of the $15 million Lotto Max jackpot that was available with the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.