Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, August 23 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot
Time to get those tickets out, folks!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 23 are out, so it's officially that time of the week again to see if you've become a millionaire.
For this Lotto Max draw, an exciting $25 million is available to be won!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 23
The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 9, 13, 14, 19, 37, 43, and 50. The bonus is 4.
The number you want to see in terms of Encore is 1976279.
No one picked up a ticket that matches all seven of the winning numbers for the August 23 draw — but that means the draw for Friday, August 26 will have an estimated jackpot of $31 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 19
For the previous Lotto max draw on August 19, the winning numbers were 5, 20, 26, 33, 35, 46 and 48 with the bonus number being 17.
The winning number for Encore was 6957352.
Since no one bought a ticket that matched the winning numbers for the $20 million dollar jackpot, it bumped the winnings for the draw on August 23 up to $25 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.