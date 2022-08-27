Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, August 26 Are In & It's A $31 Million Jackpot
Don't forget to check your tickets!
It's that time again! The Lotto Max winning numbers have now been revealed and you could be a winner.
If you bought tickets for this Lotto Max draw, you have the chance of winning the $31 million jackpot so get your tickets out!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 26
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the August 26 draw are 3, 11, 22, 26, 29, 46 and 48. Plus, the bonus number is 28.
For those who also play Encore, that winning number is 9819733.
With this draw, nobody in Canada is the winner of the $31 million jackpot that's up for grabs.
That means Lotto Max's next draw on August 30 will have a $40 million jackpot and we're getting closer to having Maxmillions available to be won!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 23
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 23 were 9, 13, 14, 19, 37, 43, and 50. Also, 4 was the bonus number.
When it comes to Encore, people who got it on their tickets were looking for 1976279.
There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in the country to make someone the winner of the $25 million jackpot that was being offered.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.