A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Took His Wife To The Store To Prove His $1M Ticket Was Real
"I thought my heart had stopped."
A lottery winner in Ontario proved that it's always easier to show someone something rather than explain it to them back in October after hitting big on a game of Maxmillions.
According to OLG, Shawn Mowry from Peterborough won an incredible $1 million prize in the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw after only a decade of playing regularly!
The 51-year-old opened up about the moment he discovered his life-changing after using a ticket checker at his local grocery store.
"When I saw the Big Winner screen, I thought my heart had stopped," Shawn said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I scanned it again and my palms were sweaty," he added. "I checked it a few more times to make sure it was real."
The family man wisely chose the "a picture is worth a thousand words" approach when telling his partner about the win.
"My wife could tell something was up as soon as she saw me," Mowry said. "I brought her to the store to show her the ticket checker."
Despite his repeated checks to ensure the fortune was legit, the new winner says he's still processing everything.
"It’s going to feel good, as soon as I can believe it’s real," he joked.
As for what he plan's to do with the sum, Mowry says it'll all be used to improve the lives of his family.
"It will be invested and used for education and retirement," the father gushed. "I'd love to plan a family trip to celebrate this win with my wife and children – maybe a European adventure to visit family."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.