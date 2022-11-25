A Lotto Winner In Ontario Scored Big Twice In One Year & He Can Finally Afford A GTA Condo
This is his fourth notable win overall!
Becoming a lottery winner in Ontario is a feat not achieved by most, let alone twice in one year. But a lucky resident of the Greater Toronto Area is proving that it's far from impossible.
According to OLG, Mississauga local Jeffery Gurczenski won a whopping $150,000 after hitting big on a game of Bigger Spin Instant.
Winning such a massive fortune would be enough to make anyone's head spin, but Gurczenski admitted while picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that it was hardly his first rodeo.
"I won $91,000 on Poker Lotto All In a few months ago," he revealed.
And that's not his only other win. In September, Gurczenski admitted to OLG that he'd won two separate $10,000 prizes in the past decade by playing Wheel Of Fortune.
"I've been a regular lottery player for ten years. When I discovered my win, I was in pure shock!" he said at the time.
But, despite having several wins in his pocket already, the retiree was over the moon about his latest win, although probably less shocked.
"When it landed on $150,000, my heart was racing! I was so happy. I called my friends when I went home – they were so happy for me," he gushed.
As for what he plans to do with his newest prize, Gurczenski says he'll use it to buy into the GTA's pricey condo market.
But, perhaps more importantly, here's what he has to say about his astonishing good luck.
"It's jaw-dropping," he concluded.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.