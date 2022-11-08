A Lotto Winner in Ontario & His Wife Had Dreamt Up The 'Perfect Amount' To Win & It Happened
Talk about manifesting your goals!
A Lotto 6/49 Jackpot winner in Ontario made his dreams come true after dreaming about winning the lottery with his wife and jokingly picking out the "perfect amount" to win.
43-year-old Marlon Llido of North York won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 5 and brought home a whopping $5M, but that's not all. He also won $28 on one of his Lotto 6/49 selections and $2 on his encore selection.
Llido told OLG he's been an avid lotto player since he moved to Canada 12 years ago, and his trick is he plays "regular numbers comprised of significant family dates."
It seems his lucky numbers paid off, and on Thanksgiving Day, he scanned his ticket on the OLG app and happily thought he had won $5,000.
"I was so happy about that. I showed it to my wife, and she pointed out that it was a $5 million win!" said Llido. "We scanned it again to make sure it was real and counted the zeroes. Then we started to cry tears of joy and hugged each other – it was so unbelievable."
Llido said he was initially in disbelief as he and his wife processed what the win meant for their family.
"We've dreamt of winning before and joked that $5 million would be the perfect amount!" he said.
It seems their dreaming and number manifestation paid off!
According to OLG, Llido plans to make the most out of his wins for his family and celebrate with a family trip.
"I'm going to take some time to figure out our next steps – the priority is the future of our children, so we will invest some for them."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.