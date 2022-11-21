A 25-Year-Old Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Says His Dad Was 'So Calm' After He Told Him
"I never thought I would win."
A 25-year-old Lotto Max winner is saying goodbye to his money woes, at least for a little while, after scoring a second-place prize worth $105,716.70 in the October 11, 2022, draw.
Markham resident Bohan Ye opened up about his "first major win" while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I saw an email from OLG, and it looked different from the ones I've received in the past," he said. "When I opened it and saw Big Winner and the amount, I was so surprised!"
The young man immediately told his dad the good news, whose reaction was about as stoic as it gets.
"My dad was so calm about it, I couldn't believe it," Ye added. "I never thought I would win. This is unbelievable."
As for what he plans to do with his newfound fortune, Ye said he plans to donate some of his winnings, pay off his tuition and purchase a new car.
True to his generation, Ye bought his winning ticket online from OLG.ca. So, there's a good chance he became rich after clicking on a few things from his couch.
When's the next Lotto Max draw?
The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, November 2022, for an estimated $50 million jackpot.
The jackpot starts at $10 Million and climbs to $70 Million until won. The game gives its players three sets of seven numbers from 1 to 50 per $5 play.
"Match all seven numbers from the main draw on one line of your ticket and win the jackpot," a statement on OLG's website reads.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.