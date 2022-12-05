A Lottery Winner In Ontario Restarted His Phone & Checked His App 5 Times Before It Sunk In
"I never saw that before."
Malfunction or life-changing fortune? That's the question Lotto Max winner Adam Stesco had to ask himself after seeing "Big Winner" pop up on his OLG app back in October.
According to OLG, Stesco won a whopping $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Although it took him a minute to believe it.
The 37-year-old, who's only been playing the lottery regularly for two years, opened up about the moment he won while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"When I checked my ticket on the OLG App, I saw 'Congratulations – Big Winner,'" Stesco said. "I never saw that before, so I restarted my phone to check again. After the fourth or fifth time scanning it, I realized I actually did win $100,000."
It was only after his thorough vetting process was over did Stesco called his family to share the astonishing news, who reacted as wholesomely as you may suspect.
"Everyone was so shocked and happy for me," he gushed. "It almost feels like I am floating on air. It's a rush – this whole experience is very special. It's hard to explain."
As for what he plans to do with his sizeable sum, Stesco said he plans to pay some bills, invest and treat himself to an adventure to Europe.
Here's hoping the experience of backpacking across the continent is as unbelievable to him as his win was. Always good to grab a few photos of the Eiffel Tower to make sure it's really there.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.