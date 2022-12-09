Lotto Max Winner Checked His Ticket At A Store & A Stranger Confirmed He Really Won $1 Million
He couldn't see what he won and another shopper had to let him know! 🤑
A Lotto Max winner from Quebec won $1 million and a stranger had to confirm that he really did win that much cash when he checked his ticket at a store.
Loto-Québec shared that Charles Beauchesne Girard, who is in his 30s and lives in Mauricie which is near Quebec City, recently snagged a Maxmillions prize that's $1 million.
The winning ticket was bought at a Sonic gas station in Victoriaville, Quebec for the Lotto Max draw on October 25.
When Girard went to go check his ticket at a store, he found out he won something but he wasn't able to see the full amount that he had won.
He only saw a few zeroes after his ticket was scanned and said to the store clerk, "I think I won big!"
Then, a random customer who was nearby in the store reassured Girard that he actually had won big and was taking home $1 million.
According to Loto-Québec, the new millionaire is planning to invest some of his winnings so that he can enjoy the cash for a long time.
In the Lotto Max draw on October 25, a $50 million jackpot was available to be won along with two Maxmillions that were each worth $1 million.
Nobody bought a winning ticket for that jackpot and Girard was the only Maxmillions winner.
There have been so many Lotto Max winners recently, including someone from Alberta who won the $70 million jackpot and wouldn't let the winning ticket out of his sight.
Another recent winner actually forgot about her ticket for months and someone else scared his coworkers when he called a mysterious meeting to announce their win!