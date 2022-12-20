A Lotto Max Winning Ticket Has Turned 10 Canadians Into Millionaires & You Might Be 1 Of Them
Sounds like some Canucks are going to have a very good Christmas!
Those who purchased a ticket for December 16's Lotto Max draw may want to double-check their selection as a group of Canadians have won the jackpot.
A group of 10 Canadians have scored big with a Lotto Max winning ticket worth $40 million, a news release says.
According to Loto-Québec, the prize was won by a group of people who don't know each other.
As of December 20, five newly-minted millionaires have come forward to claim their shares, but there are still five others who have not come forward and may not even know they've won.
The winning numbers for the draw on December 16 were 6, 22, 25, 42, 43, 45 and 48, with the bonus number 47.
The Quebec ticket matched all seven numbers to secure the jackpot.
Each lucky Canuck will be able to claim a tenth of the grand prize, or $4 million. According to Loto-Québec, holders of the winning shares will be able to claim their prize before Christmas if they act quickly.
To check their tickets, residents can go to the Loto-Québec website or use the app.
The winners have also been urged to contact Loto-Québec's customer service team at 1-866-611-5686.
How many Lotto Max numbers do you need to win?
In each lottery, seven main numbers and one bonus number are drawn, according to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.
If one of your sets of numbers matches the seven winning numbers that have been drawn, you'll win the top prize!
However, there are other prizes offered for matching three, four, five, or six of the seven numbers and the bonus number, including free plays and a percentage of the prize pool.
If you want to try your hand at claiming a prize, the next Lotto Max draw will be on Tuesday, December 20, with an estimated jackpot of $10 million.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
