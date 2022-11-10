NL Lotto Max Winners Were Running Errands When They Heard Someone Had Won $1M — It Was Them
"I was excited, I was flippin' out!"
A Newfoundland couple was in disbelief when they heard that someone in their town had won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw and found out that they were, in fact, the winners.
Michael Davis and Kristie Bernier of Carbonear, N.L., had purchased tickets for the October 18 Lotto Max draw, but didn't expect to win.
In fact, Davis said the couple was running errands when they found out that someone in their town had won big.
"I was advised at the store in the morning that someone in our town won $1 million, but I just laughed it off," Davis said.
"When I came home, I gave Kristie my tickets for fun and she scanned it and it said 'Major Prize' on the screen."
The couple thought they had won a prize, but still didn't think they were winners of $1 million.
"I was excited, I was flippin' out," Bernier said. "It didn’t seem real, but we kept thinking 'We have to go back to the store and check.'"
After confirming that they'd won one of the Maxmillions included in the draw, the couple was "elated" to share the news of their win with family.
"The best part was telling Ma," said Bernier, speaking of Davis' mother.
"That has been my favourite part, just letting her know that she doesn’t have to worry about anything anymore."
With their winnings, the couple plans to pay off their house, do some renovating, and buy a vehicle and camping trailer.
They also plan to use the money to help their three sons and make donations to "causes close to their hearts."
With their new windfall, the couple will be able to start crossing off places from their travel bucket list, with trips to Las Vegas and Alaska planned. They also hope to use the money to visit Ireland and Jamaica.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
The last draw was on November 8, with a jackpot of $23 million, but no one bought a winning ticket.
The next Lotto Max draw is on Friday, November 11, with an estimated jackpot of $29 million.
Tickets for the draw will be available until 10:30 p.m. ET on the draw night.
As this jackpot is below $50 million, there aren't any Maxmillions prizes included in the prize pool.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.