A Lotto Max Winner In New Brunswick Won $1 Million Despite Only Playing Once Or Twice A Year
He said he "couldn't believe" the win.
A Lotto Max winner in Canada recently proved you don't need to play the lottery constantly to win big — all you need is one good ticket!
Lottery winner Roger Clarke of Oakland, New Brunswick, recently won $1 million in a Lotto Max draw despite only "rarely" playing.
Clarke, who only purchases a ticket "once or twice a year" when the payout is high, bought a ticket for the October 21 Lotto Max draw with a jackpot of $70 million.
Clarke ended up scoring one of the Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each that are added to the prize pool once the jackpot reaches $50 million.
"I couldn’t believe it when I saw it," he said about his win.
"I scanned it with my phone and it said it was a big winner so I thought maybe $10,000 or something. That's when I went to the store and they printed it out and it said I won $1 million."
Clarke said he played down the win when sharing the news with his family.
"I told my brother and my nephew that I won $1,000, then I said, 'Well, maybe add a couple of zeros on to that.'"
"So, they asked ‘$100,000?’ and I said, ‘Well, maybe a little bit more.'"
According to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, Clarke also won $3 on the add-on game TAG on the same ticket, making his total prize $1,000,003.
The New Brunswick resident plans to use his windfall to buy a new home with more space for his mother, brother and two nephews, who all live with him.
He's also planning on paying off his vehicle and embarking on some family getaways to Cuba and New England.
While he doesn't plan to stop working, he says that it will be "nice to be less stressed and just be more comfortable," with the big win.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
The next Lotto Max draw will be on Tuesday, November 8, and will have a jackpot of $23 million.
Tickets for the draw will be available until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
While there are no Maxmillions included in the prize pool for this draw, whether you're a regular player or you fall into the "rare" player category, it might be worth buying a ticket!