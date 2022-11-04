A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News
He was just chilling in his living room.
Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old.
The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
For reference, Winontario was Ontario's first lottery and it ended in 1990.
"My son was checking my tickets for me, and he came into the living room and said, 'By the way, you just won a million bucks!'"
Gibson said his mind immediately started running through all the things he could possibly buy with his win, even though his son was still double-checking the ticket.
But, can you really blame him for getting ahead of himself with a million dollars floating in the air? Especially since he'd been manifesting the moment for decades.
"I was so happy and excited," he gushed. "It feels fantastic. I would dream about this moment every time I bought a ticket."
It wasn't a trip to the casino or extravagance that floated through Gibson's mind, though. His dreams were much more wholesome and simple.
The card-caring member of the silent generation said he plans to use some of his money to spoil his caregivers and pay off his mortgage.
Did anyone in Ontario win the Lotto Max jackpot?
Yes, someone won a jaw-dropping $60 million after scoring the jackpot in the Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The astonishing prize was sold somewhere within the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, which is located 45 minutes east of Ottawa.
