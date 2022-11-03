A Lottery Winner In Ontario Had To Restart Her Phone & Check Again To Believe It Was Real
"I am going to take some time to process this win."
A lottery winner in Ontario admits she was shocked and had to restart her phone before accepting her new multi-millionaire status.
According to OLG, Woodbridge resident Teresa Francavilla won a whopping $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 1, 2022.
Oh, and she also won $10 on one of her selections because luck is her best friend, apparently.
The retired finance worker and regular lottery player revealed her personal approach to picking numbers while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I make sure I never miss a Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max draw. I play regular numbers which are significant family dates," she shared.
Francavilla also opened up about her initial reaction to the monumental win.
"I checked my ticket on the OLG App and thought something was wrong. I restarted my phone and checked it again – that's when I realized I was a big winner. I was shocked," she gushed.
The mother and grandmother said she immediately called her children to tell them the life-changing news.
"I was overwhelmed with emotion. My son came over, and I had to scan the ticket again for him to believe me. My children are so happy for me," she said.
As for what she plans to do with her millions? A little self-spoiling never hurt anyone.
"I am going to take some time to process this win. I plan to treat myself to a new car and consider a vacation," she concluded. "This feels like a miracle."
