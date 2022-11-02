Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 1 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
We have a winner, folks!
It's that time of the week again to get your tickets out to see if you've won big in this Tuesday's Lotto Max draw!
For the November 1 game, the main prize up for grabs is an exciting $60 million if your ticket has all seven Lotto Max winning numbers. As well, there's also the chance to score $1 million with the eight Maxmillions available to be won.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 1?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 23, 27, 34, 43, 46 and 49, with the bonus being 44.
For those who tried their luck with Encore, that winning number is 3596443.
The winning numbers for the eight Maxmillions are:
- 1, 7, 12, 22, 32, 39 and 43
- 2, 5, 7, 19, 20, 30, and 46
- 2, 8, 18, 26, 33, 34 and 36
- 2, 12, 14, 28, 34, 38 and 39
- 4, 6, 18, 29, 31, 38 and 40
- 5, 6, 12, 14, 29, 40 and 43
- 7, 8, 9, 14, 41, 46 and 50
- 9, 11, 14, 25, 37, 39 and 49
No one picked up winning tickets for the Maxmillions, but someone in Ontario is going to be $60 million richer as they picked up a ticket matching the winning numbers for the main jackpot!
That means the draw on Friday, November 4 will be an estimated $18 million.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the previous draw on October 28 were 12, 17, 29, 30, 38, 40 and 50. The bonus number was 16.
The winning Encore number was 5906737.
For the four Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 2, 11, 26, 27, 38 and 43
- 3, 17, 20, 22, 31, 47 and 50
- 8, 9, 12, 31, 33, 34 and 43
- 10, 20, 27, 28, 31, 45 and 48
One person in Ontario won a Maxmillion, but no one scored the main $55 million jackpot which bumped the prize up to $60 million for November 1.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.
