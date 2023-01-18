Someone Just Won The $60M Lotto Max Jackpot In Ontario So You Better Check Your Ticket ASAP
You could be a hell of a lot richer!
Ontario residents are being told to check their lottery tickets after a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was pulled during the Tuesday, January 17, 2023, draw.
The winning ticket was sold somewhere in Richmond Hill. So, residents of the Greater Toronto Area will definitely want to check their pockets or fire up their OLG app.
The exciting event will reset the game's jackpot to an estimated $16 million for the upcoming Lotto Max draw, scheduled for Friday, January 20.
Tuesday's Lotto Max winning numbers were 1, 2, 5, 6, 16, 30 and 45. The bonus was 19.
The winning number for Tuesday's Encore was 2465998, with Maxmillions listing the following prize-winning digits:
- 2, 12, 13, 30, 37, 40 and 45
- 4, 8, 23, 24, 26, 35 and 40
- 4, 13, 15, 18, 22, 35 and 49
- 11, 12. 14, 17, 18, 26 and 40
- 12, 13, 14, 21, 28, 43 and 48
- 13, 14, 15, 24, 25, 31 and 32
Other prizes were also won during the draw, including an Encore ticket worth $1 million, sold in Brampton, and two $100,000 tickets sold in London and through OLG.ca. Unfortunately, no one managed to buy a winning Maxmillions ticket during the draw.
If these wins have you itching to play yourself. No rush. You can purchase tickets online or via an authorized OLG retailer for the next draw until 10:00 p.m. on Friday.
Lotto Max is $5 per play, with draws taking place every Tuesday and Friday. So, no need to go broke the next time you're feeling lucky.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.