Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 17 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
We have a winner, folks! 💰
If you decided to try your luck with this Tuesday's Lotto Max, it's officially time to get those tickets out and see if you scored big.
For the draw on January 17, if you bought a ticket with all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers, you'll be taking home a $60 million prize.
And that's not all — in the draw, there are also six individual Maxmillions worth $1 million also up for grabs!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 1, 2, 5, 6, 16, 30 and 45. The bonus is 19.
The winning number for Tuesday's Encore is 2465998.
For Maxmillions, the winning numbers are:
- 2, 12, 13, 30, 37, 40 and 45
- 4, 8, 23, 24, 26, 35 and 40
- 4, 13, 15, 18, 22, 35 and 49
- 11, 12. 14, 17, 18, 26 and 40
- 12, 13, 14, 21, 28, 43 and 48
- 13, 14, 15, 24, 25, 31 and 32
Although no one picked up winning tickets for the Maxmillions, someone in Ontario has the winning ticket for Tuesday's main jackpot of $60 million!
That means that the jackpot on Friday, January 20 will reset and be an estimated $16 million.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 13?
For the previous Lotto Max draw, the winning numbers were 3, 16, 17, 23, 35, 37 and 47. The bonus was 26.
As for Encore, that lucky number was 0146294.
The winning numbers for the 4 Maxmillions were:
- 3, 9, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 36
- 5, 21, 23, 26, 29, 34 and 39
- 6, 8, 23, 24, 25, 38 and 40
- 10, 14, 22, 23, 37, 38 and 44
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.