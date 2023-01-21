Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 20 Are In & It's A $16 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are in and you can see if you're a winner of the jackpot, a couple of bucks or even just a free play!
With this Lotto Max draw on January 20, there is a $16 million jackpot up for grabs in Canada.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 20?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 20 are 9, 16, 17, 19, 30, 38 and 49. Also, the bonus is 45.
With Encore, the winning number to have on your ticket to win $1 million is 4709167.
There is no winner of the $16 million jackpot that's up for grabs with this draw.
So, Lotto Max's next draw on January 24 will offer an even bigger grand prize and you could win the $21 million jackpot!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the January 17 draw were 1, 2, 5, 6, 16, 30 and 45. Then, 19 was the bonus.
For that draw's Encore, the winning number was 2465998.
There were six Maxmillions available to be won and those winning numbers were:
- 2, 12, 13, 30, 37, 40 and 45
- 4, 8, 23, 24, 26, 35 and 40
- 4, 13, 15, 18, 22, 35 and 49
- 11, 12. 14, 17, 18, 26 and 40
- 12, 13, 14, 21, 28, 43 and 48
- 13, 14, 15, 24, 25, 31 and 32
Nobody won any of the Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each but someone in Ontario matched all seven numbers in the main draw to become the winner of the $60 million jackpot!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.