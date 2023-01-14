Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 13 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Four Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each are also up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 13 have been released so get your tickets to check if you're a winner.
With this Lotto Max draw, there is a massive $55 million jackpot available to be won along with four Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 13?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the January 13 draw are 3, 16, 17, 23, 35, 37 and 47, with 26 as the bonus.
Also, if you get Encore on your tickets, that number is 0146294.
With the four $1 million prizes up for grabs in this draw, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 3, 9, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 36
- 5, 21, 23, 26, 29, 34 and 39
- 6, 8, 23, 24, 25, 38 and 40
- 10, 14, 22, 23, 37, 38 and 44
Nobody has won the $55 million jackpot that's available with this draw and the four Maxmillions have also gone unclaimed.
In Lotto Max's next draw on January 17, you'll have a chance to win the $60 million jackpot or six Maxmillions worth $1 million each!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 10 were 10, 16, 18, 33, 34, 37, and 45. Plus, 36 was the bonus.
For Encore, the winning number was 3028330.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 5, 21, 29, 34, 38 and 41
- 8, 14, 16, 28, 32, 38 and 45
There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot but someone in Ontario and someone in B.C. won a Maxmillions and will be splitting the $1 million prize.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.