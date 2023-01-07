Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 6 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
That's a huge jackpot!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 6 have been revealed and you can check your tickets now.
In this Lotto Max draw, you have a chance to win the huge $40 million jackpot that's up for grabs!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 6?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the January 6 draw are 7, 14, 20, 24, 35, 40 and 50. Plus, 15 is the bonus.
If you also get Encore, that winning number is 7842325.
There was no winner of the $40 million jackpot available in this draw and that means the grand prize will get bigger.
Lotto Max's next draw on January 10 will offer a $50 million jackpot along with two Maxmillions worth $1 million each!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 3 were 9, 25, 32, 34, 37, 46 and 50. Also, the bonus was 18.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number to have on your ticket was 0978620.
No winning ticket was bought anywhere in Canada so nobody won the $30 million jackpot being offered.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.