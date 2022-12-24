Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 23 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot
Get your tickets and check your numbers!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have now been revealed, which means it's time to get your tickets and check your numbers to see if you're a winner.
With the Lotto Max draw on Friday, December 23, there is a $15 million jackpot that's up for grabs!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 23?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 23 are 7, 17, 20, 22, 31, 36 and 48. Also, the bonus is 34.
For Encore, the winning number you want is 6279836.
Nobody has won the $15 million jackpot that's offered with this draw so that means the grand prize will get bigger!
With Lotto Max's next draw on December 27, there will be a $20 million jackpot available to be won.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 20?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 20 draw were 3, 8, 9, 20, 22, 36 and 50, with 25 as the bonus.
For people who also get Encore, that winning number was 6831643.
No winning ticket for the grand prize was sold anywhere in Canada so nobody won the $10 million jackpot that was being offered.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.