A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Used His Big Win To Surprise His Kids At Christmas
"It’s the best feeling in the world." 🎁
A Lotto Max winner in Ontario decided to purchase a ticket when the jackpot was high and ended up winning a massive cash prize — which he was able to use as the ultimate Christmas surprise.
Roy Benotto from Alliston bought his lucky ticket at a Pioneer Snack Express on Victoria Street in Alliston, for the October 7 Lotto Max draw.
Benotto was at home when he checked his ticket on the OLG App and had a hard time believing he just won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million.
"I was at home with my wife checking my tickets using the OLG App when I saw the Big Winner screen appear. I thought ‘No way’ and checked it a few more times to be sure," Benotto said.
"I started shaking and after a few choice words, my wife came over to see for herself," he added.
Benotto's wife also had a hard time comprehending the fact that they just won big too, until she got a closer look.
"It was such an unbelievable moment. It’s the best feeling in the world – I can’t wait to see the looks on our children’s faces when we surprise them at Christmas," he said.
Benotto plans on sharing his major winnings with both his wife and children.
"I joke and say I have a million-dollar wife now," he said.
"We will do some home renovations and travel. First stop, a sunny beach vacation," he added.
Since 2009, Lotto Max players across Ontario have scored over $7.5 billion in winnings, according to the OLG press release. Of that, 842 Maxmillions prizes have been won in the province, it added.