A Group Of 5 Coworkers In Ontario Are Lotto Max Winners & 2 Will 'Pay Bills' With The Cash
"I thought it was a joke."
A group of five coworkers are Lotto Max Winners in Ontario and what some of them plan to do with their winnings goes to show how expensive life is getting these days.
OLG said the five won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million in the Lotto Max Draw on October 18, 2022, and their winning ticket was purchased at Mitchell's Your Independent Grocer on McNeely Avenue in Carleton Place, Ontario.
The winners are Shawn Cassidy of Ashton, Jean-Marc David of Quebec, John Bain of Spencerville, Steven Allen of Ottawa, and Sylvain Proulx of Quebec.
They played the lottery together monthly and it was Shawn's wife who discovered the big win.
“She told me to put my glasses on and look,” Shawn said.
He and Jean-Marc both told OLG they plan to spend their winnings (a nice $200,00 if it gets split evenly) on bills — a sobering reminder of the reality of the cost of living in Canada these days, but surely they'll have some left over after that.
"I didn't believe it. I thought it was a joke," said Jean-Marc. "I told my wife, and she was in shock. She jumped and screamed with excitement!"
The other three members of the group didn't share with OLG what they plan to do with their winnings.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m. The next jackpot is an estimated $15 million but it can grow as high as $70 million until it is won.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.