Lottery Winners In Ontario Aren't Going To 'Splurge' On Anything Despite Raking In A Fortune
"This win feels like a huge blessing."
A married couple became Lotto Max winners in Ontario this fall, but the husband said the massive sum wouldn't change his family's spending habits.
According to OLG, Woodbridge residents John and Tanya Fanuzzi won a whopping $500,000 after scoring a Maxmillions prize in the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The couple, who've been playing the lottery for 15 years, opened up about their astonishing win while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I was at home checking my ticket on the OLG App and thought the win was for $5,000," John said. "I took a step back and took a closer look, and that's when I noticed all the zeroes."
"It was shocking—I was numb. And then I yelled out for my wife," he adds.
Tanya, who knew something was up immediately, burst into laughter after realizing their lives were in for a serious glow-up.
"I could tell by his face something big happened," she said. "He held out his phone and showed me the win. I was shocked! I started laughing and gave him a big hug."
As for their immediate plans for the fortune, the family says it'll be used to pay bills and plan a trip to Italy. The rest will be put aside for their children.
"We're hard-working people–we don't splurge. This win feels like a huge blessing," John concluded.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday evening at 10:30 p.m., the current jackpot is $25 million.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.