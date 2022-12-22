Lotto Max Winners Of A $40 Million Jackpot Are Strangers & Here's How They Found Out They Won
One winner couldn't count all the zeros when they scanned their ticket and neither could the cashier! 🤑
A group of Lotto Max winners who just scored a $40 million jackpot are all strangers and some have shared how they found out that they won the lottery!
In the Lotto Max draw on Friday, December 16, the jackpot was won with a group play ticket sold in Quebec which means every winner will get $4 million.
Only seven winners of the $40 million jackpot have come forward so far, according to Loto-Québec.
Those winners are Jovita Cruz Deladia San Jose, Belen Quinola Desacada, Ransfor K. Churcher, Edmond Protoduari, Than Lan Phan, Rosalinda Elupre Arunga and Joseph Agero.
All of them are from Quebec and live in either Montreal or Laval.
Cruz Deladia San Jose hit the jackpot on her first group play purchase. When she checked her ticket, the clerk said she had won a big prize but neither of them could count all the zeros!
After learning she had won, Quinola Desacada told her relatives that she needed to talk to them and they thought something bad happened but really she had won millions.
She is planning to buy a house with her winnings.
Ransfor K. Churcher's spouse is the one who told him that he actually won $4 million and $4,000 as he thought. While he stayed calm, his spouse started shouting throughout their house.
Phan thought there was a mistake when he first checked his ticket but now that he knows he really did win, he plans on buying a home.
When it comes to what some of the others want to do with their winnings, Protoduari wants to go on vacation "quite often" now that he's a millionaire.
Since three shares of the Lotto Max jackpot winning ticket haven't been claimed yet, Loto-Québec is calling on everyone in Quebec who played the December 16 draw to check their tickets.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for that draw were 6, 22, 25, 42, 43, 45 and 48.
There have been quite a few Lotto Max winners who snagged massive jackpots recently including an Alberta man who won $70 million, an 83-year-old Ontarian who won $60 million and a 30-year-old from Ontario who won $55 million!
