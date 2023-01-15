Tuesday's Lotto Max Jackpot Is An Estimated $66 Million & No One Has Won Since December
Have you bought your ticket yet?
If you like to try your hand at playing the lottery, you might want to pick up a ticket or two for this Tuesday's Lotto Max draw that's offering an estimated $66 million.
On January 17, the main Lotto Max jackpot will have a whopping $60 million up for grabs, according to Loto-Québec. In addition to that, you can also potentially win one of the six individual $1 million Maxmillion prizes.
The last time the jackpot was won was on December 16, 2022 when a group of players in Quebec scored the $40 million available in that draw, with each taking home $4 million.
While $4 million is definitely exciting, how much better would a cool $60 million be?
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
The next Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday, December 17 and tickets are available to be purchased until 10:30 p.m. ET of that day.
What were the winning numbers for January 13?
For Friday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 3, 16, 17, 23, 35, 37 and 47. The bonus 26.
As for Encore, that lucky number was 0146294.
The winning numbers for the 61 Maxmillions were:
- 3, 9, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 36
- 5, 21, 23, 26, 29, 34 and 39
- 6, 8, 23, 24, 25, 38 and 40
- 10, 14, 22, 23, 37, 38 and 44
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.