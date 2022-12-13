A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Is Using Her $1M Prize To Help 'People In Need'
A Lotto Max winner in Ontario won't be turning into Ebenezer Scrooge anytime soon now that she's a millionaire, with plans already in motion to donate some of her funds to charity.
According to OLG, King City local Patricia Shibley won a stunning $1 million Maxmillions prize after getting lucky during the October 11, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Shelby, a regular lottery player, opened up about her winning method while picking up her cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. You may want to write this one down, folks.
"I always choose my own numbers," she said.
And the retiree's wholesome and surprisingly low-key response to the life-changing only makes the story that much sweeter.
"I saw a lot of zeroes and thought, whoa that's cool! I feel so grateful and just fantastic!" she gushed.
Shelby admitted that although she had a calm reaction to winning a million dollars, her daughter had a hard time believing her.
Thankfully, she's since come around. "She is very happy for me now."
As for what she plans to do with the winnings, Shelby said she would use it to "help some family and people in need."
What time is the Lotto Max draw tonight in Ontario?
Lotto Max draws occur every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m., with jackpots reaching as high as $70 million.
This Tuesday's jackpot will be for an estimated $30 million. Those interested in entering to win can do so at OLG.ca or other certified retailers for $5 a play until 9:30 p.m.
