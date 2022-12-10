Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 9 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot
Get your tickets and check your numbers!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed and that means it's time to get your tickets out to see if you're a winner.
In this Lotto Max on Friday, December 9, you have the chance to win the $25 million jackpot — or even just a free play!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 9?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 9 draw are 2, 18, 20, 22, 34, 43 and 48. Also, the bonus is 7.
If you also play Encore, the winning number you want to have on your ticket is 6095011.
Nobody in Canada bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers to win the $25 million jackpot that's up for grabs.
That means Lotto Max's next draw on December 13 will offer a $30 million jackpot!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 6?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 6 draw were 1, 2, 3, 14, 17, 19 and 41, and 30 was the bonus.
With Encore, that winning number was 7796550.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada for the $20 million jackpot that was available to be won in the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.