Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 6 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot
It's that time of the week again, folks! 💰
If you tried your luck at becoming a millionaire, it's officially time to check out the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 6.
For Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max jackpot is a cool $20 million, so get those tickets out and see if you've scored big!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 6?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 1, 2, 3, 14, 17, 19 and 41, with the bonus being 30.
The winning number for Encore is 7796550.
Unfortunately, no one picked up a winning ticket for Tuesday's draw, but that means that the jackpot on Friday, December 9 will be an exciting $25 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 2?
For the previous Lotto Max draw, the numbers were 4, 9, 14, 18, 24, 30 and 45, with the bonus being 3.
The winning number for Encore was 5131477.
Since no one purchased a winning ticket for the draw, the jackpot for December 6 got bumped up to $20 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.